2 Dead In Train Derailment In Australia

2 Dead In Train Derailment In Australia

2 Dead In Train Derailment In Australia

The passenger train was traveling from Sydney to Melbourne when at least four cars went off the tracks.
Emergency services arrive at scene of Australia train derailment [Video]Emergency services arrive at scene of Australia train derailment

A helicopter was seen flying near the scene of a derailed train that killed two in Wallan, Victoria on Thursday (February 20). Footage showed emergency vehicles near the scene. The train had..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:22Published

Helicopter lands close to scene of derailed train that killed 2 in Australia [Video]Helicopter lands close to scene of derailed train that killed 2 in Australia

A helicopter was spotted arriving at the scene of a derailed train that killed two in Wallan, Victoria today (February 20). Footage shows an emergency services chopper descended close to the BP..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:34Published

