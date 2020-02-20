South Florida car salesman gets 6+ years for stealing $3M from clients 3 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:18s - Published South Florida car salesman gets 6+ years for stealing $3M from clients A former salesman at a Florida Porsche dealership has been sentenced to 6 1/2 years in prison for scamming more than 30 customers out of about $3 million by creating fake sales orders for rare cars. 0

