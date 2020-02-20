Global  

South Florida car salesman gets 6+ years for stealing $3M from clients

South Florida car salesman gets 6+ years for stealing $3M from clients

South Florida car salesman gets 6+ years for stealing $3M from clients

A former salesman at a Florida Porsche dealership has been sentenced to 6 1/2 years in prison for scamming more than 30 customers out of about $3 million by creating fake sales orders for rare cars.
