Finding Hope: Holistic Mental Health Expo

SPENT THE LAST TWOYEARS DEDICATED TOSHEDDING A LIGHTON ADDICTION ANDMENTAL HEALTHPROBLEMS ACROSSIDAHO..WITH THE GOAL OFSHARINGRESOURCES..TREATMENTOPTIONS..

AND HOPEWITH THOSE WHONEED IT.IN TODAY'S STORY..I'M SHOWING YOUTHE VARIOUSHOLISTIC MENTALHEALTH ANDWELLNESSRESOURCESAVAILABLETHROUGHOUT THETREASURE VALLEY."PEOPLE THOUGHT ITWAS MORE OF AWOO-HOO MEDICINE,BUT IT REALLY ISN'T,IT IS ABOUT TAKINGCARE OF YOURBODY."HOLISTIC MEDICINEAND TREATMENTSARE NOTHING NEWWHEN IT COMES TOPROMOTINGOVERALLWELLNESS.HOWEVER,ADVANCEMENTS INTECHNOLOGY ANDNEW RESEARCHSUGGEST SOMEHOLISTIC MEDICALPRACTICES CAN ALSOTREAT MENTALHEALTH CONDITIONS."EVERYONE'SDIFFERENT, SO I AM100% PRO LOOKINGAT BOTH ALLOPATHICAND HOLISTICMEDICINE BECAUSE ITHINK IT'S WHATEVERIS GOING TO WORKFOR YOU AS ANINDIVIDUAL."SEVERAL WEEKS AGOWE TOLD YOU ABOUTT-M-S ALSO KNOWNAS TRANSCRANIALMAGNETICSTIMULATION.

IT'SAN F-D-A APPROVEDTREATMENT FOR O-C-D ANDDEPRESSION.

YOUCAN LEARN ABOUTT-M-S OR SEE OTHERPRODUCTS ANDSERVICES AT THISYEARS HOLISTICMENTAL HEALTH ANDWELLNESS EXPO."SO THE WHOLE IDEABEHIND THIS IS TOOFFER HOPE ANDCONNECTIONS."SIMONE ANEWALTAND ELAINE BACIOARE CO-HOSTING THEEVENT.SIMONE IS APUBLISHER FOR AHOLISTIC WELLNESSMAGAZINE, ANDELAINE IS ACERTIFIED HEALTHCOACH WHOSPECIALIZES INESSENTIAL OILEDUCATION- THEIRPASSION...DRIVEN BYONE THING."IT'S ALL ABOUTEDUCATING THECOMMUNITY ON THELATEST ANDGREATEST INNATURAL HEALTHAND WELLNESS INGENERAL."ELAINE BELIEVES THEHUMAN BODY WASCREATED TO HEALITSELF, WHICH ISWHY IT'S IMPORTANTTO LEARN WHYQUALITY WATER,FOOD, AND SLEEPAFFECT OUR MINDAND BODIES."WE'RE NOTEXPECTINGEVERYONE TO HAVETHE SAME RESPONSETO DIFFERENTMODALITY, BUT WEKNOW FOR SURETHAT THEY WILL FINDSOMETHING THATWILL HELP THEM."OVER 20 LOCALHOLISTIC HEALTHEXPERTS WILL BE ATTHIS YEAR'S EXPO;THERE WILL BEOPPORTUNITIES FORVISITORS TOEXPERIENCETREATMENTS ANDPRODUCTS FIRSTHAND WHILE ASKINGTHE EXPERTS ANYQUESTIONS FACE-TO-FACE."I WANT PEOPLE TOHAVE HOPE; I WANTPEOPLE TO KNOWTHAT THERE AREALTERNATIVES, SOMANY DIFFERENTOPTIONS IF THEYHAVE TRIEDSOMETHING AND ITHASN'T WORKED IT'SSO EASY ESPECIALLYFOR SOMEONE WITHMENTAL ILLNESS IT'SSO EASY FOR THEMTO LOSE HOPE ANDTHROW IN THETOWEL."BEFORE CHANGINGOR ADDING ANYTHINGTO YOUR TREATMENTPLAN ALWAYSCONSULT WITH YOURPRIMARY PHYSICIANFIRST.IF YOU'REINTERESTED INEXPLORING HOLISTICMENTAL HEALTHTREATMENTS FORFREE.THE HOLISTICMENTAL HEALTH ANDWELLNESS EXPORUNS FROM 5 TO 9TONIGHT AT THE LAKEHARBOR EVENTCENTER IN BOISE.YOU CAN FIND MOREAT SIX ON YOUR SIDE