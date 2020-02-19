Global  

Jennifer Lawrence to star in Adam McKay's Don't Look Up

Jennifer Lawrence to star in Adam McKay's Don't Look UpJennifer Lawrence has joined Adam McKay's new Netflix comedy, Don't Look Up.
Recent related news from verified sources

Jennifer Lawrence to Star in Adam McKay’s Comedy ‘Don’t Look Up’ for Netflix

Jennifer Lawrence to Star in Adam McKay’s Comedy ‘Don’t Look Up’ for NetflixJennifer Lawrence will star in Adam McKay’s comedy “Don’t Look up,” which Netflix finalized a...
The Wrap - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesRTTNewsAceShowbizTechCrunch


Jennifer Lawrence is the latest superstar actor to make a Netflix movie, after a string of box-office flops

Jennifer Lawrence is the latest superstar actor to make a Netflix movie, after a string of box-office flops· Jennifer Lawrence is set to star in "Vice" director Adam McKay's Netflix comedy movie, "Don't Look...
Business Insider - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jennifer Lawrence to star in Don't Look Up [Video]Jennifer Lawrence to star in Don't Look Up

Jennifer Lawrence has been cast in 'Don't Look Up', which has been written by Adam McKay, who will also produce the motion picture.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:37Published

Jennifer Lawrence Teaming Up With Adam McKay For Next Role, Ben Affleck Gets Candid About His 'The Batman' Exit & More | THR New [Video]Jennifer Lawrence Teaming Up With Adam McKay For Next Role, Ben Affleck Gets Candid About His 'The Batman' Exit & More | THR New

These are the top stories in entertainment for Wednesday, February 19th.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 04:10Published

