Lana Del Rey cancels European tour due to illness 5 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:44s - Published Lana Del Rey cancels European tour due to illness Lana Del Rey has been forced to scrap the European leg of her world tour after being "taken by surprise" by a mystery illness.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this K Dubb Lana Del Rey Cancels European Tour Dates Due to Illness https://t.co/mTp4GzS64I #music #feedly 2 minutes ago Theodore Smith First Elton John, now Lana Del Ray cancels EU tour "for on emonth" due to a throat infection. https://t.co/NCfNfV6MTb 4 minutes ago ☀️shine RT @NME: "I hate to let everyone down but I need to get well," says @LanaDelRey as she cancels her imminent tour https://t.co/ndvY4eXsMU 8 minutes ago cosmic-noise-japan Lana Del Rey cancels entire UK and European tour | Dazed https://t.co/blNMSHfCj2 30 minutes ago Steve Wilson #AshamedOfMyCountry Lana Del Rey cancels her European tour due to illness https://t.co/97Qef4gNVq 32 minutes ago ziqqqq♐️🌈 RT @iiirtmllaee: *lana del rey cancels her european tour due to illness* currently me : https://t.co/4GKmypBXoq 36 minutes ago Josiah Williams Lana Del Rey cancels European tour over illness: I 'have totally lost my singing voice' https://t.co/EzH7zGpa3t https://t.co/LIzyG9CgDZ 38 minutes ago GulfB2B Lana Del Rey cancels entire UK and European tour https://t.co/oAnadgigJU 38 minutes ago