Fundraising for Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders Spikes Following Democratic Debate
Fundraising for Elizabeth Warren
and Bernie Sanders Spikes
Following Democratic Debate On Feb.
19, Democratic candidates
Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders
experienced record numbers of
campaign donations.
The spike in grassroots donors for both candidates
was thanks to their powerful performances on the
debate stage in Las Vegas, Nevada.
According to Warren’s campaign, her base donated
more than $2.8 million on Wednesday, marking her
best debate fundraising day to date.
During the debate, one of Warren’s staffers,
Caitlin Mitchell, claimed that the campaign had pulled
in $425,000 between 10:15 p.m.
And 10:30 p.m.
E.S.T.
Her claim was in response to Elizabeth Landers, who said
Sander’s campaign had received more than 15,000 online donations in the first hour of the debate, totaling $300,000.
Just after midnight, the Sanders campaign
also announced they had finished the day
with $2.7 million from nearly 150,000 donors.
That makes Feb.
19 the
best debate fundraising day
for Sanders as well.