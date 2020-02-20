Global  

Fundraising for Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders Spikes Following Democratic Debate On Feb.

19, Democratic candidates Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders experienced record numbers of campaign donations.

The spike in grassroots donors for both candidates was thanks to their powerful performances on the debate stage in Las Vegas, Nevada.

According to Warren’s campaign, her base donated more than $2.8 million on Wednesday, marking her best debate fundraising day to date.

During the debate, one of Warren’s staffers, Caitlin Mitchell, claimed that the campaign had pulled in $425,000 between 10:15 p.m.

And 10:30 p.m.

E.S.T.

Her claim was in response to Elizabeth Landers, who said Sander’s campaign had received more than 15,000 online donations in the first hour of the debate, totaling $300,000.

Just after midnight, the Sanders campaign also announced they had finished the day with $2.7 million from nearly 150,000 donors.

That makes Feb.

19 the best debate fundraising day for Sanders as well.
