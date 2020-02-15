Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > TikTok Is Letting Parents Control How Long Kids Can Spend on App

TikTok Is Letting Parents Control How Long Kids Can Spend on App

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:53s - Published < > Embed
TikTok Is Letting Parents Control How Long Kids Can Spend on App

TikTok Is Letting Parents Control How Long Kids Can Spend on App

TikTok Is Letting Parents Control How Long Kids Can Spend on App 'Family Safety Mode' has made its debut in the U.K. It will spread to other areas in the coming weeks.

Parents must have their own TikTok accounts to make the feature work.

The mode lets parents control how much of the app kids can use, such as restricting certain content.

Parents can also limit the amount of messages their child's account receives.

Shutting off messages completely is an option too.

TikTok blog post, via The Verge
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

TikTok is letting parents set how much time their kids can spend on the app

TikTok is letting parents set how much time their kids can spend on the appOmar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images TikTok understands how easy it is to spend...
The Verge - Published Also reported by •Business InsiderUSATODAY.com


How to keep your kids safe on TikTok, the app that's now the most popular in the world

How to keep your kids safe on TikTok, the app that's now the most popular in the worldAbove all, experts say it's important for parents to get involved - both talking to their children...
Wales Online - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

ivkydadu

Vikram Swami Tiktok Is Adding Parental Control Because It’s Too Popular With Kids. TikTok is so popular with kids that it now f… https://t.co/2a0azFwjCw 7 hours ago

azzaadimedia

Azzaadi Media TikTok is so popular with kids that it now felt obligated to give control back to parents, letting them set how muc… https://t.co/fW3uvCXT5v 18 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.