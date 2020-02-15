TikTok Is Letting Parents Control How Long Kids Can Spend on App
TikTok Is Letting Parents
Control How Long Kids
Can Spend on App 'Family Safety Mode' has
made its debut in the U.K. It will spread to other areas
in the coming weeks.
Parents must have their own TikTok accounts to make the feature work.
The mode lets parents control
how much of the app kids can use, such as restricting certain content.
Parents can also limit the amount of
messages their child's account receives.
Shutting off messages
completely is an option too.
TikTok blog post, via
The Verge