TikTok Is Letting Parents Control How Long Kids Can Spend on App 'Family Safety Mode' has made its debut in the U.K. It will spread to other areas in the coming weeks.

Parents must have their own TikTok accounts to make the feature work.

The mode lets parents control how much of the app kids can use, such as restricting certain content.

Parents can also limit the amount of messages their child's account receives.

Shutting off messages completely is an option too.

