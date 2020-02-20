Oneida County pushes for veterans cemetery

Person's injuries were not life threatening.

Congressman anthony brindisi brought a national v.a.

Official to utica today, in a push to get a state veterans cemetery in oneida county.

Congressman anthony brindisi brought the v.a.

Undersecretary for memorial affairs to utica today to discuss this.

Undersecretary randy reeves joined local veterans and local leaders, talking about the importance of having a state veterans cemetery.

13:09 " the only thing th anne has ever asked me in my life when i, as a mily commaer, had to prresent a folded flag to a mother or wife or son or daughter when their loved one was not gonna come back" 13:35 "the only thing they ever asked me, was simply, do not let them forget.

The them they're talking about is america' they're looking at a plot of county land at cider street and postal road, in whitestown.

The officials present today say new york is one of only three states that doesn't have a