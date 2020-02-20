Indiana Beach owner send similar statements on separate park closures

(not the only theme park closed by apex parks this week.

Fantasy island, in grand island, near buffalo, new york also closed abruptly on tuesday.

It had been open for nearly 60 years.

As it did with indiana beach, apex parks blamed "financial difficulties" for the closure.

On wednesday, fantasy island's marketing director released a statement about the closing.

With the exception of exchanging the words "indiana beach" for "fantasy island," the statement is exactly the same as the one released about the monticello closure.

