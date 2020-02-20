Global  

Indiana Beach owner send similar statements on separate park closures

Indiana Beach was not the only theme park closed by Apex Parks this week.
(not the only theme park closed by apex parks this week.

Fantasy island, in grand island, near buffalo, new york also closed abruptly on tuesday.

It had been open for nearly 60 years.

As it did with indiana beach, apex parks blamed "financial difficulties" for the closure.

On wednesday, fantasy island's marketing director released a statement about the closing.

With the exception of exchanging the words "indiana beach" for "fantasy island," the statement is exactly the same as the one released about the monticello closure.

And our coverage of the indiana beach closure continues tonight.

We are back in monticello with the new worry from white county residents after the closure.

More tonight at 5 and 6.

