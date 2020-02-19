Global  

Astros Name Barred By Pennsylvania Little Leagues Near Williamsport

Just 60 miles east of Williamsport, Pennsylvania, in Luzerne County, one Little League director is sending a clear message to his 4,000 players about the Houston Astros and their sign-stealing scam.

Curtis Silva reports.
