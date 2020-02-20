Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 9 Killed In German Hookah Bar Shootings

9 Killed In German Hookah Bar Shootings

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:19s - Published < > Embed
9 Killed In German Hookah Bar ShootingsPolice later found the suspect and his mother dead in his home.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Nine dead after shisha bar shootings in Germany [Video]Nine dead after shisha bar shootings in Germany

A gunman suspected of shooting nine people dead at two shisha bars in a southwestern German city has been found dead at his home, police said on Thursday. Ryan Brooks reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:09Published

Police hunt shooters after eight people killed outside shops in Germany [Video]Police hunt shooters after eight people killed outside shops in Germany

Eight people have been killed in shootings in and outside two hookah lounges in a southwestern German city – as authorities continue to search for those responsible. Police said that at least five..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:31Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.