Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump Signs Order To Divert California Water

Trump Signs Order To Divert California Water

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:56s - Published < > Embed
Trump Signs Order To Divert California Water

Trump Signs Order To Divert California Water

The order diverts water from the northern half of the state to farmers in the southern half.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump signs memorandum diverting more water to California farmers

President Trump on Wednesday signed a memorandum directing more of California’s scarce water...
FOXNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

suzinator7

Suzinator7 RT @Q_alitheia2018: Trump Signs Order To Divert California Water https://t.co/3C7Zo4L9kH via @newsy I believe that water will come from Lak… 38 minutes ago

Q_alitheia2018

Q-Truth, Q-ἀλήθεια Trump Signs Order To Divert California Water https://t.co/3C7Zo4L9kH via @newsy I believe that water will come from Lake Shasta 1 hour ago

llomenzo

Lawrence Lomenzo Trump Signs Order To Divert California Water https://t.co/G8BWsoFIas via @newsy 2 hours ago

cblandreth

George_Jetson Trump Signs Order To Divert California Water https://t.co/RtImsCgfaG 3 hours ago

alexespind

Alexandra #ImpeachmentTaskForce Trump Signs Order To Divert California Water https://t.co/2khUBSQRW1 4 hours ago

CARuthardt

Channing🌹🌈 Trump Signs Order To Divert California Water https://t.co/1OlJF8ckL9 #SmartNews 5 hours ago

tmbrown327

Tim Brown Trump Signs Order To Divert California Water #SmartNews https://t.co/d0jEMqcHUs 6 hours ago

FightFakeNews4

🌊❄Fight Against Fake News And Propagandist ❄🌊 RT @Newsy: California's attorney general says he and other lawmakers are prepared to challenge the Trump administration on the order. https… 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.