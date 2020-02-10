Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > What To Expect From ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons

What To Expect From ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:24s - Published < > Embed
What To Expect From ‘Animal Crossing: New HorizonsWhat To Expect From ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

11 things we learned about Animal Crossing: New Horizons from today’s Nintendo Direct

11 things we learned about Animal Crossing: New Horizons from today’s Nintendo DirectThe vibe around Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a lot less secretive now. This morning, Nintendo...
The Verge - Published Also reported by •Mashableengadgetgeek.comPolygonIndependent


Animal Crossing: New Horizons allows up to eight character accounts on a single Switch

Animal Crossing: New Horizons allows up to eight character accounts on a single Switch
Polygon - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

noponic_drago

noponic drago @aa5-dlc @Ravioli_Dude Alot of stuff was either what I'd expect from a new animal crossing I generally don't like these ga… https://t.co/uZWeSotM7K 25 minutes ago

Ehksidian

🏳️‍⚧️Deerly Beloved🏳️‍⚧️ the main thing i learned from watching the AC direct is "it's animal crossing and has exactly what you expect" 49 minutes ago

RepentantSky

RepentantSky @U_S_Ace @TomodachiTalia I really do like the look of it, but I kinda already know what to expect from an Animal Cr… https://t.co/5pYdnC5EOr 1 hour ago

socialanigirl

Alicia Haddick/アリシア @FeelinFilm It’s exactly what you expect from Animal Crossing with lots of neat additions… nothing shocking tho 4 hours ago

CamelManSSB

CamelMan302 @PlagueVonKarma What do you expect from the people who's national animal is a fucking bear***(not meant as discrimination) 4 hours ago

korogunim

‘ᶜᵒᵐᵉ ᵇᵃᶜᵏ ᵗᵒ ᵍᵘˢᵘ’ he said. my workmate keep asking me if i learnt anything new about the game and im thinking 'dude even if they only announce… https://t.co/GuWYr77Uif 4 hours ago

DarkDragonMasta

SudoNeku @JessyOwO What did you expect from a animal crossing direct? 5 hours ago

PanurgeJr

Panurge Wildstar The real question is what we should expect from the Animal Crossing Direct tomorrow. https://t.co/Tnih3si6gI 18 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Nintendo Exclusive Games of 2020 [Video]Top 10 Nintendo Exclusive Games of 2020

2020 is looking really promising for Nintendo exclusives! Today we're looking at the top 10 Nintendo exclusive video games coming out in 2020.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 11:37Published

Animal Crossing: New Horizons May Have In-Game Purchase [Video]Animal Crossing: New Horizons May Have In-Game Purchase

Animal Crossing: New Horizons May Have In-Game Purchase

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:31Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.