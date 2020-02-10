What To Expect From ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The vibe around Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a lot less secretive now. This morning, Nintendo...



Tweets about this noponic drago @aa5-dlc @Ravioli_Dude Alot of stuff was either what I'd expect from a new animal crossing I generally don't like these ga… https://t.co/uZWeSotM7K 25 minutes ago 🏳️‍⚧️Deerly Beloved🏳️‍⚧️ the main thing i learned from watching the AC direct is "it's animal crossing and has exactly what you expect" 49 minutes ago RepentantSky @U_S_Ace @TomodachiTalia I really do like the look of it, but I kinda already know what to expect from an Animal Cr… https://t.co/5pYdnC5EOr 1 hour ago Alicia Haddick/アリシア @FeelinFilm It’s exactly what you expect from Animal Crossing with lots of neat additions… nothing shocking tho 4 hours ago CamelMan302 @PlagueVonKarma What do you expect from the people who's national animal is a fucking bear***(not meant as discrimination) 4 hours ago ‘ᶜᵒᵐᵉ ᵇᵃᶜᵏ ᵗᵒ ᵍᵘˢᵘ’ he said. my workmate keep asking me if i learnt anything new about the game and im thinking 'dude even if they only announce… https://t.co/GuWYr77Uif 4 hours ago SudoNeku @JessyOwO What did you expect from a animal crossing direct? 5 hours ago Panurge Wildstar The real question is what we should expect from the Animal Crossing Direct tomorrow. https://t.co/Tnih3si6gI 18 hours ago