Astros Name Barred By Pennsylvania Little Leagues Near Williamsport
Astros Name Barred By Pennsylvania Little Leagues Near Williamsport
Just 60 miles east of Williamsport, Pennsylvania, in Luzerne County, one Little League director is sending a clear message to his 4,000 players about the Houston Astros and their sign-stealing scam.
Curtis Silva reports.
