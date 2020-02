Lelan's afternoon forecast: Thursday, February 20, 2020 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 01:48s - Published Lelan's afternoon forecast: Thursday, February 20, 2020 Lelan's afternoon forecast: Thursday, February 20, 2020 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Lelan's afternoon forecast: Thursday, February 20, 2020 Lelan: THAT WILL COME IN HANDYIN THE SUMMERTIME.RIGHT NOW PUT IT ON THE BACKPORCH BECAUSE MOTHER NATURE ISCOOLING US OFF WITH SNOW.LET ME SHOW YOU CAMERAS.THIS IS OUR SkyNet CAMERA INCROSSVILLE.ON THE PLATEAU, THEY COULD ENDUP WITH AN INCH OR TWO, BUT NOTSNOW COMING DOWN, BUT SO FARSTREETS ARE IN GOOD SHAPE.THERE'S SOME OF THE SIDE ROADSWHERE I WANT YOU TO BE CAREFUL.THEY MAY BE SNOW-COVERED.BE CAREFUL ON BRIDGES ANDOVERPASSES.YEAH, THE AIR TEMP MAY BE RIGHTAT OR ABOVE FREEZING, BUT THEBRIDGES AND OVERPASSES MAY HAVESLICK SPOTS.TDOT HAS BEEN SALTING THOSE THISMORNING.HERE'S WHAT'S HAPPENING INNASHVILLE.WE'VE GOT A CURRENT READING OF35, A WIND NORTH AT 8, SNOWINGWITH RAIN MIXED IN, BUT IT FEELSLIKE 29.LOVE YOUR PICTURES THAT HAVECOME IN.BRENTWOOD FROM DANA NICOLESHOWING US A SNOW SCENE THERE.THIS IS FROM RICK WITH THE SNOWON THE FARM.HERE'S ONE FROM LISA OUT OFDICKSON, TENNESSEE, FOR US THISMORNING.HERE'S A LOOK AT RADAR.WE HAVE SNOW, BUT NOTICE THEBACK EDGE, NOTICE SOME SPOTS AREAT THE FREEZING MARK.HERE IN NASHVILLE, 35.BACK EDGE OF THE SNOW AT DICKSONIS 33.HOPKINSVILLE, BOWLING GREEN, NOTMUCH YOUR WAY.YOUR UPPER 30s TO 40.WE'RE GOING TO SEE THE SNOW HOLDON FOR A LITTLE LONGER IN THENASHVILLE AREA.AND THEN TAPERING OFF FROM WESTTO EAST DURING THE AFTERNOON.WE'LL BE DRY IN METRO NASHVILLEFOR THE RIDE HOME LATER TODAY.COULD STILL BE SOME SNOW SHOWERSOVER TOWARD THE PLATEAU.I WILL NOTE THERE ARE A HOST OFSCHOOLS THAT HAVE ANNOUNCEDTHEY'RE CLOSING EARLY.NOT ON THE MAP.PUTNAM COUNTY SCHOOLS ARECLOSING EARLY TODAY.





