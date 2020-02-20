Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > "The Lucky One" by Lori Rader-Day

"The Lucky One" by Lori Rader-Day

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 05:24s - Published < > Embed
"The Lucky One" by Lori Rader-Day

"The Lucky One" by Lori Rader-Day

&quot;Kidnapped as a child but returned safely, Alice Fine turns her luck into a true-crime pastime—and a search for justice that might cost her everything.&quot; The latest from author Lori Rader-Day, &quot;The Lucky One&quot;, combines true crime elements with fiction and explores the lies we tell ourselves to feel safe.

We&apos;re excited welcome Lori back to The Blend to discuss this new book and the origin of this story.

Lori Rader-Day will be a Boswell Book Company tonight, February 20 at 7 PM for a book signing!

For more information, visit LoriRaderDay.com.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

"The Lucky One" by Lori Rader-Day [Video]

"The Lucky One" by Lori Rader-Day

"Kidnapped as a child but returned safely, Alice Fine turns her luck into a true-crime pastime—and a search for justice that might cost her everything." The latest from author Lori Rader-Day, "The..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 05:23Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.