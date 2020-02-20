"The Lucky One" by Lori Rader-Day

"Kidnapped as a child but returned safely, Alice Fine turns her luck into a true-crime pastime—and a search for justice that might cost her everything." The latest from author Lori Rader-Day, "The Lucky One", combines true crime elements with fiction and explores the lies we tell ourselves to feel safe.

We're excited welcome Lori back to The Blend to discuss this new book and the origin of this story.

Lori Rader-Day will be a Boswell Book Company tonight, February 20 at 7 PM for a book signing!

For more information, visit LoriRaderDay.com.