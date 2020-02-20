Global  

Six workers found trapped in illegal underground tobacco factory in Spain

Six workers found trapped in illegal underground tobacco factory in Spain

Six workers found trapped in illegal underground tobacco factory in Spain

Spanish police raided an illegal tobacco factory set up four metres beneath stables near the Andalusian city of Malaga, making over a dozen arrests and freeing six workers trapped underground.

Adam Reed reports.
Spanish police rescue workers trapped in illegal underground tobacco factory

Spanish police on Thursday rescued six workers who were found trapped and gasping for air in an...
FOXNews.com - Published

Workers found trapped in illegal tobacco factory in Spain

Twelve British nationals suspected of running the underground factory in Spain were arrested.
BBC News - Published


Spanish Police Raid & Shut Down Illegal Underground Tobacco Factory

Spanish police have raided and dismantled an illegal tobacco factory that was hidden under stables.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:45Published

