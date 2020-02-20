Six workers found trapped in illegal underground tobacco factory in Spain 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:32s - Published Six workers found trapped in illegal underground tobacco factory in Spain Spanish police raided an illegal tobacco factory set up four metres beneath stables near the Andalusian city of Malaga, making over a dozen arrests and freeing six workers trapped underground. Adam Reed reports.

