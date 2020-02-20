'So how was your night last night?': Bloomberg jokes after debate

The blistering attacks launched on Wednesday night at Bloomberg - over his record on race, history of sexist comments and use of his fortune to push his way up in opinion polls - damaged his pitch that he has the best chance of beating Republican President Donald Trump in the Nov.

3 election.

The former New York City mayor, who entered the race late and will not be on primary ballots until Super Tuesday, has tried to position himself as a moderate alternative to Sen.

Sanders, a democratic socialist.