NFL Expected to Add More Playoff Teams Under New CBA
NFL Expected to Add More Playoff Teams Under New CBA The NFL playoffs would be expanded to
include 14 teams, seven from each conference, and the regular season would be increased
to 17 games per team under the new
collective bargaining agreement.
Only one team from each conference would receive a first-round bye, and the preseason would be shortened to
three games per team under the latest proposal.
The changes would take place this season
if the new CBA is approved before the
2020-2021 NFL season begins.
The Los Angeles Rams and Pittsburgh Steelers
would have both made the playoffs this
past season in the expanded playoff.
Source, via ESPN