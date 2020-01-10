Global  

NFL Expected to Add More Playoff Teams Under New CBA The NFL playoffs would be expanded to include 14 teams, seven from each conference, and the regular season would be increased to 17 games per team under the new collective bargaining agreement.

Only one team from each conference would receive a first-round bye, and the preseason would be shortened to three games per team under the latest proposal.

The changes would take place this season if the new CBA is approved before the 2020-2021 NFL season begins.

The Los Angeles Rams and Pittsburgh Steelers would have both made the playoffs this past season in the expanded playoff.

Source, via ESPN
