Adorably sassy UK girl is so OVER her laptop

Sassy one-year-old Matilda has had enough of her brother's laptop and is seemingly very tired with all of her very busy emailing and work in this adorable clip from Thursday (February 20) in North Yorkshire, England.

"Myself and my wife were both in stitches!

I had to quickly grab my phone before she noticed us watching her," said her father Jack.
