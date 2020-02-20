Al Pacino joins cinemas' A-list in streaming television

'The Godfather' star Al Pacino has followed in the footsteps of his Hollywood peers into streaming television in the new fantasy revenge thriller "Hunters".

Pacino appears as the head of a specialized squad hunting for German Nazis in 1970s America in the new Amazon series that mixes a slew of genres, from superheroes to grindhouse.

Pacino told Reuters at the premiere: "I think it has this sort of interesting potpourri of things happening.

Sometimes it's very funny, sometimes it's tongue in cheek and sometimes it's actually horrifying and then it's tragic and then it's strange.

The only thing I think about it is that it's an original.

It's got that thing and that's David Weil.

It's kind of an original thing from his head and it's hard to call that.

I don't know what it even reminds me of but it somehow sort of works.

I hope people like it." The series, which says it's based on true events, was created by David Weil.

He said at the premiere: "The true events we're talking about is a thing called Operation Paperclip, which was a secret operation in the winning days of World War Two, the American government brought over thousands of German engineers, scientists, many of whom were Nazi war criminals, brought them into America, whitewashed their records and files and gave them a place of safety, of comfort and jobs in the space program, in the US government and so that conspiracy is what this first season of 'Hunters' is based on." Although Pacino headlines the series, its lead is actually Logan Lerman.

He plays Jonah, a young man who believes his grandmother was killed by a burglar but after Pacino's Meyer appears, he begins to understand the existence of Nazis in America.

"Hunters" will stream on Amazon from February 21.

(Production: Rollo Ross, Lisa Giles-Keddie)