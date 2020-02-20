Leganes have 'suffered a lot of damage' says CEO as Barcelona sign Braithwaite

SHOWS: LEGANES, SPAIN (FEBRUARY 20, 2020) (LEGANES TV - HANDOUT) 1.

(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) LEGANES CHIEF EXECUTIVE, MARTIN ORTEGA, SAYING: "We believe this rule is not fair and Barcelona have benefited from it while Leganes have been harmed by it".



(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) LEGANES CHIEF EXECUTIVE, MARTIN ORTEGA, SAYING: "We want to raise our voices on behalf of the entire club because we're in a very serious situation and have suffered a lot of damage.

We can't understand in any way the current regulation."

(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) LEGANES CHIEF EXECUTIVE, MARTIN ORTEGA, SAYING: "With fourteen days left of competition we are in a situation of almost irreparable damage.

We want to say that we are going to spend all our bullets and that we are waiting for what the federation says about whether we will be able to sign or not." 

Leganes Chief executive Martin Ortega fiercely criticised on Thursday (February 20) the rule which has left his side without striker Martin Braithwaite after he signed with Barcelona outside of the transfer window.

"We want to raise our voices because we're in a very serious situation and have suffered a lot of damage," he told reporters.

Barcelona signed Denmark striker Martin Braithwaite for 18 million euros ($19.43 million) after receiving permission from the league's organising body to acquire a player outside the transfer window.

The Spanish champions said in a statement on Thursday they had paid the player's release clause and he will join the club until June 2024, with a buy-out clause of 300 million euros.

Leganes, who are second-bottom in La Liga, have been forced to part ways with their two key strikers since the start of the year after Youssef En-Nesyri left in January when Sevilla paid his 20 million-euro release clause.

Braithwaite began his career with Danish side Esbjerg, later moving to Ligue 1 club Toulouse and then English outfit Middlesbrough, also playing on loan for Girondins Bordeaux.

He has made 39 appearances for Denmark, including four matches at the 2018 World Cup.