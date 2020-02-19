Global  

Hope for Prisoners grads talk about president

Hope for Prisoners grads talk about president

Hope for Prisoners grads talk about president

13 Action News spoke to 2 graduates of the Hope for Prisoners program who said that they appreciate the fact that President Trump will be attending today's graduation ceremony.
