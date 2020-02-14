Global  

Omar Sy, Cara Gee Talk Working With Harrison Ford On ‘The Call Of The Wild’

Canadian actress Cara Gee joins French actor Omar Sy in the new CGI, live-action adventure film “The Call of the Wild”, and while sitting down with ET Canada’s Keshia Chante, they share what it was like to work alongside legendary actor, Harrison Ford.
