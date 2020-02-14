The Weeknd to bring The After Hours Tour to the UK and Europe

The Weeknd to bring The After Hours Tour to the UK and Europe The huge run - which is set to feature the most LED lights and video for an arena show - sees the Canadian musician play three consecutive nights at London's The O2 arena kicking off on October 11th, and wraps in Paris at the AccorHotels Arena on November 12th.

The 'False Alarm' hitmaker's tour announcement comes after he took to Instagram to share a clip of the title track from the upcoming record.

The LP is his first since 2016's 'Starboy' and follows his 2018 EP 'My Dear Melancholy'.

The album also follows a series of singles, including last year's 'Lost in the Fire' with French DJ Gesaffelstein, and 'Power Is Power' with SZA.