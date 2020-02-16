Global  

Rodgers: CL ban will galvanize Man City





Brendan Rodgers believes Manchester City will be 'galvanized' by the two-year ban from European competition handed down by UEFA
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers believes Manchester City will use their shock European ban to...
Leicester City news - Manchester City have been hit with a two-season ban from European competition,...
Brendan Rodgers says Leicester City are not looking to settle for fifth in the Premier League, even if that is enough to secure a place in the Champions League

Sports lawyer Daniel Geey says Manchester City will argue their two-season UEFA ban for Financial Fair Play breaches is disproportionate.

