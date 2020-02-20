Global  

Police: Becker Recycling Plant Fire Is Under Control

Police: Becker Recycling Plant Fire Is Under Control

Police: Becker Recycling Plant Fire Is Under Control

Authorities say the fire that’s raged for days in a pile of crushed cars at a recycling plant north of the Twin Cities is under control (2:36).

WCCO 4 News At Noon – Feb.

20, 2020
Becker Schools Cancel Classes As Recycling Plant Fire Continues To Burn [Video]Becker Schools Cancel Classes As Recycling Plant Fire Continues To Burn

School officials are concerned over a change in wind direction as the fire rages ever stronger, Christiane Cordero reports (1:54). WCCO This Morning – Feb. 20, 2020

Air Quality Monitoring Underway As Crews Continue To Battle Becker Fire [Video]Air Quality Monitoring Underway As Crews Continue To Battle Becker Fire

Today, a massive recycling plant fire continues to burn out of control nearly 40 hours after the flames were first spotted, Bill Hudson reports (2:08). WCCO 4 News At 5 – Feb. 19, 2020

