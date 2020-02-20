|
Lawmakers, St. Paul PD Chief Axtell Launch Effort To Remove MN Constitution’s Slavery References
Some Minnesota lawmakers want to amend part of the state constitution, Kim Johnson reports (1:06).
WCCO 4 News At Noon – Feb.
20, 2020
