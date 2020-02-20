Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Jalen Hurts Scouting Report

Jalen Hurts Scouting Report

Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Duration: 00:45s - Published < > Embed
Jalen Hurts Scouting Report

Jalen Hurts Scouting Report

@nfldraftscout’s Take - Pros: Big-time playmaker, poised winner Cons: Accuracy, mechanics Mock Draft: No.

91 to Raiders Watch his highlights 🎥
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DraftCampbell

Charlie Campbell RT @walterfootball: Jalen Hurts Scouting Report with a pro player comparison - https://t.co/E7X7ZNq8S5 1 week ago

walterfootball

Walter Cherepinsky Jalen Hurts Scouting Report with a pro player comparison - https://t.co/E7X7ZNq8S5 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.