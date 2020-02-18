Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Keller @ Large: Michael Bloomberg Wasn't Ready For The Debate

Keller @ Large: Michael Bloomberg Wasn't Ready For The Debate

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:09s - Published < > Embed
Keller @ Large: Michael Bloomberg Wasn't Ready For The Debate

Keller @ Large: Michael Bloomberg Wasn't Ready For The Debate

WBZ TV's Paula Ebben talks to Jon Keller about Michael Bloomberg's disastrous debate performance Wednesday night.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Bloomberg has barbs at the ready for his first 2020 debate

When Michael Bloomberg steps onto the Democratic debate stage for the first time on Wednesday, he...
Reuters - Published

Bloomberg qualifies for next debate, and rivals are getting ready

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg on Tuesday qualified for this week's Democratic presidential...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

gasfuel

automotive Keller @ Large: Michael Bloomberg Roughed Up In Fiery Democratic Debate https://t.co/0OSXxvzCEd 4 hours ago

Riskyusinesba

Lewis Bivona Keller @ Large: Putting Bloomberg, Patrick Claims To The Truth Test – CBS Boston https://t.co/eMKNx2RpvG 1 week ago

gasfuel

automotive Keller @ Large: New Hampshire Primary Winners Should Beware Of Michael Bloomberg https://t.co/1jxiS8a4Kp 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'So how was your night last night?': Bloomberg jokes after debate [Video]'So how was your night last night?': Bloomberg jokes after debate

Speaking in Salt Lake City after a bruising presidential debate, 2020 Democratic candidate Michael Bloomberg on Thursday made a joke to the crowd and then said he is 'worried' that the party could end..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:00Published

Top Moments From the Democratic Debate in Nevada [Video]Top Moments From the Democratic Debate in Nevada

Six Democratic candidates qualified for the fiery debate in Nevada, including billionaire Michael Bloomberg. The Nevada debate was Bloomberg's first appearance on a Democratic debate stage.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:40Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.