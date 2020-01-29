Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'So how was your night last night?': Bloomberg jokes after debate

'So how was your night last night?': Bloomberg jokes after debate

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:00s - Published < > Embed
'So how was your night last night?': Bloomberg jokes after debate

'So how was your night last night?': Bloomberg jokes after debate

Speaking in Salt Lake City after a bruising presidential debate, 2020 Democratic candidate Michael Bloomberg on Thursday made a joke to the crowd and then said he is &apos;worried&apos; that the party could end up with a nominee who can&apos;t defeat President Trump.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

'So how was your night last night?': Bloomberg jokes after debate [Video]'So how was your night last night?': Bloomberg jokes after debate

Speaking in Salt Lake City after a bruising presidential debate, 2020 Democratic candidate Michael Bloomberg on Thursday made a joke to the crowd and then said he is 'worried' that the party could end..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:00Published

Trump jokes about border wall at USMCA event [Video]Trump jokes about border wall at USMCA event

During the signing ceremony of the new U.S.–Mexico–Canada Agreement, President Donald Trump on Wednesday joked if whether he should bring up the border wall at the USMCA event even though it..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.