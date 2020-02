Leslie Wexner, the man who transformed Victoria's Secret into a global powerhouse only to see his star dimmed by falling sales and his association with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, is stepping down as the unit of L Brands gets a new majority shareholder.



