Coronavirus Outbreak Slows, Research Speeds Up, Iran Suffers Loss

Coronavirus Outbreak Slows, Research Speeds Up, Iran Suffers Loss

Coronavirus Outbreak Slows, Research Speeds Up, Iran Suffers Loss

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, outbreaks appear to be spreading rapidly all across the world.

The good news is, the development of drugs to treat it may actually be keeping pace.

This hopeful news comes from officials with the World Health Organization, according to UPI.

The progress in research and development is based on two ongoing clinical trials in China.

This comes as Iran on Wednesday announced five confirmed cases of the disease in the country.

Two have died, but every person in Iran who contracted it have a history of travel to China.

That brings the total number of affected countries to 26 worldwide.
