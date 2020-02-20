Global  

"Locke and Key" Star Darby Stanchfield Talks About The New Hit Netflix Series

'Locke and Key' Star Darby Stanchfield Talks About The New Hit Netflix Series

"Locke and Key" Star Darby Stanchfield Talks About The New Hit Netflix Series

After their father is murdered under mysterious circumstances, the three Locke siblings and their mother move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magical keys.

As the children explore the different keys, a mysterious demon awakens.

Netflix's "Locke & Key" is a coming-of-age mystery about love, loss and the bonds that define family.

The series stars Darby Stanchfield, Jackson Robert Scott, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones and more.BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

It all happens several times a day live and live-streamed on BUILDseries.com.Follow us:TWITTER: https://www.twitter.com/BUILDseriesNYCFACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/BUILDseriesNYCINSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/BUILDseriesNYC#BUILDseries#Interview
