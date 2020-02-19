Julian Assange Lawyers Say Trump Offered Pardon

Global  

During a hearing about Julian Assange’s possible extradition to the United States, his lawyers said President Donald Trump offered to pardon the Wikileaks founder.
Julian Assange’s lawyers say Trump offered pardon in exchange for concealing source of DNC leaks

Julian Assange’s lawyers say Trump offered pardon in exchange for concealing source of DNC leaksPhoto by Leon Neal/Getty Images Julian Assange’s legal team is preparing to testify that the...
The Verge - Published Also reported by •Deutsche WelleThe Next Web


Assange offered U.S. pardon for denying Russian hacking: lawyer

A lawyer for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has said that a former U.S. congressman offered him a...
CTV News - Published Also reported by •The Next WebSeattle Times



Trump Reportedly Offered Assange a Pardon to Deny Russian Hack of DNC Emails [Video]Trump Reportedly Offered Assange a Pardon to Deny Russian Hack of DNC Emails

The revelation was made on Wednesday at Westminster magistrates court in London by Julian Assange's lawyer.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:33Published

Trump Tweets Fox News Clip Hinting At Possible Roger Stone Pardon [Video]Trump Tweets Fox News Clip Hinting At Possible Roger Stone Pardon

President Trump tweeted a clip about a possible pardon for Roger Stone.

Credit: GeoBeats     Duration: 00:44Published

