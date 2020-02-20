Global  

Urban Outlook: Visionary Aponte: Art and Black Freedom P.2

On today's Urban Outlook, we talk about the life and artistic contributions of José Antonio Aponte, through an art exhibition that presents the works of many artists and their interpretations of Aponte's writings and descriptions.

We are joined by Professor William Luis to lear more about Visionary Aponte.
