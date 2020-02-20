Ex-Rams Player Gregory Robinson Busted With 157 Pounds Of Pot After Renting Car In LA, Driving To Texas

Global  

Video Credit: CBS2 LA
Former Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Gregory Robinson was arrested this week in Texas with 157 pounds of marijuana in a car he had rented in Los Angeles and then driven across the country, federal prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Curtis Silva reports.
