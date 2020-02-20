Ex-Rams Player Gregory Robinson Busted With 157 Pounds Of Pot After Renting Car In LA, Driving To Texas 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:50s - Published Ex-Rams Player Gregory Robinson Busted With 157 Pounds Of Pot After Renting Car In LA, Driving To Texas Former Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Gregory Robinson was arrested this week in Texas with 157 pounds of marijuana in a car he had rented in Los Angeles and then driven across the country, federal prosecutors announced Wednesday. Curtis Silva reports. 0

