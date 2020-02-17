Reporter Update: Attorney Of Man Accused In Baldwin Shooting Says His Client Was Never At The Scene 50 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:23s - Published Reporter Update: Attorney Of Man Accused In Baldwin Shooting Says His Client Was Never At The Scene A man was found dead in a home in Baldwin. Police have a suspect, but the attorney representing the suspect says his client was never here; KDKA's Brenda Waters reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Man Arrested On Homicide Charges In Fox Chapel A 21-year-old has been charged with criminal homicide after a 28-year-old man was shot and killed in a Baldwin home. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:21Published 16 hours ago Man Dead After Shooting In Baldwin A man is dead after being shot in Baldwin; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 01:34Published 3 days ago