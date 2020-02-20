Midday Guest 2/20/20 - Starkville Community Theatre's Production of "Blame It On Beckett" 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: WCBI - Published Midday Guest 2/20/20 - Starkville Community Theatre's Production of "Blame It On Beckett" Louie P. Gallo from the Starkville Community Theatre is here to talk about their upcoming play "Blame it On Beckett". The play will be performed Feb. 20-29. Tickets cost $15 or $10 for students. For more information call 662-323-6855 or go to SCT-ONLINE.org 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Midday Guest 2/20/20 - Starkville Community Theatre's Production of "Blame It On Beckett" Daniel clapper >> the midday were joined now by louis gallo from the starkville community theater they grab easier to upcoming show called on it does not subliminal back and it's a it's a show about the workings of a regional theater in new england the story follows a wide-eyed drama church played by the delightfully talented emma brooks and cut her attempt to navigate through the cutthroat world of professional theater i played her boss the inner and jaded commenters hilarious michelle christians oakley's the theaters resident playwright and the ruthless general managers played by the wonderful taylor comber of the show itself is directed by joe durst now joe she's a veteran director at sct and so i think she's put together pretty great show yes elliott can be really good are we tying more comedy line to sound like there's some humor in it so i would i would label is currently tragicomedy the headset steadily funny i use the term commentary we clarify for what exactly that is a dramaturgy someone who really specializes in the understanding of dramatic structure and composition okay so the person who works with the script in the playwright kind of find the best way to represent the main elements of drama on stage interesting use of the sound like it's kind of like a play within plans and accuracy is on the challenges yes it's very meta-very matter is a show about theater about theater so it's it's interesting for sure. Cool how he is working on it is we been reversals from probably for about six weeks i think altogether okay so it's it's a pretty production open so latkes into the worksite can people that are interested in coming to the joke and they start getting the tickets how they go about doing it certainly so that we have nine performances altogether starting tonight so from february twentieth to the 20 second we do a show each night at 730 doors open at seven on that on sunday we have a two p.m. Matinee each ticket is a 15 dollars at 10 dollars for students and we encourage people to make reservations you can do that by calling the box office three two three six eight five five and we hope everyone shows up absolutely and we know it can be a lot of finding work on february comes in life is a good time as an active enjoy being part of the car also have i've learned a lot in this process the section my third show acting and so





