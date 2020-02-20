Animal Health 2/20/20 - Feline Immunodeficiency Virus

Dr. emerson: good morning, sunrisers.

I'm doctor karen emerson and today i have with me my technician mary parker and this cute little kitty right here is poppy miley.

Poppy is actually 13 years old.

Doesn't she look fantastic?

Poppy actually has a disease called feline immunodeficiency virus.

It's also known as feline aids.

It actually mimics or acts like the aids virus in people and i know when you hear the word aids you're all probably looking at each other thinking that's something terrible.

It can be terrible but it can also be very well managed.

Dr. emerson: poppy is 13 she's been living with this virus for quite a few years.

She is in a single cat household.

The way this virus is transferred is normally from stray cats or cats that have not been vaccinated, biting your cat.

Poppy actually was bitten and it did come and get this virus and we actually do test every year.

When you come in for your cat to get their annual vaccines, we actually draw blood every single year and we test your cat.

Even though if your cats just stay inside, you never know if they're going to go up to a screen door and have some stray cats come through.

But normally it does take a bite wound in order for your cats to contract this virus.

Dr. emerson: but one of the good things that i have been reading lately is that there are fiv positive cats that live in multi cat households.

So if you have a cat that's been diagnosed with fiv, they still can live comfortably in your household if they're not aggressive and biting the other cats.

Dr. emerson: another thing we really have to talk about when your cats become positive with fiv is talk about having to keep their immune system up because the feline immunodeficiency virus actually attacks the immune system.

So as they age, if they're in a multi cat household or if they go outside, they can be exposed to different types of diseases that normally would not affect your cat.

Dr. emerson: so we have to be very, very careful with poppy and makes sure when we give her vaccines, we kind of spread them out so we don't overload her immune system.

Basically, it's just like the human's aids virus when you have to be very careful with that.

Dr. emerson: another thing we do is we give a poppy something called viralys.

It helps boost her immune system and i also recommend something called vitamin b12.

So if you have an animal or you're at a shelter and you have a cat, you find a cat that you really like that does have the aids virus, don't just say no.

Think about the situation.

Consider everything in your home because these cats need homes too, and they do not need to be euthanized just if they become positive.

Dr. emerson: so if you have a cat at home, they may be showing some clinical signs or staying sick a lot, make that call.

I promise your pets will thank you.

