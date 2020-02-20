Global  

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:00s - Published < > Embed
Lana Del Rey Cancels Europe and UK Tour Due to Illness Del Rey says she has "totally lost" her "singing voice" and has been advised to take four weeks off by doctors.

The EU leg of her tour was supposed to kick off on February 21 at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam and end on March 3 at Lanxess Arena in Cologne.

The U.K. dates, in support of her latest LP, 'Norman F------ Rockwell,' would have seen the singer/songwriter play The O2 in London on February 25, plus further dates in Manchester, Glasgow and Birmingham.

Del Rey, who is devastated to let her fans down, shared a statement with The O2 arena.

Lana Del Rey, via statement Lana Del Rey, via statement
