Energy vampires in your home

COSTING YOU MONEY.THEY'RE SUCKING UP ENERGY ANDCOSTING YOU MONEY.13 INVESTIGATES ANCHOR TRICIAKEAN SHOWS US HOW TO TAKE ABITE OUT OF YOUR ELECTRIC BILL.AN ORDINARY HOUSEHOLD OBJECT ISA MONEY-SAVING OPPORTUNITY.EVERY PLUG, SWITCH, AND OPENING..A WINDOW INTO REDUCING YOURMONTHLY BILL.AMANDA JANASKIE/BGE BEHAVIORALEFFICIENCY ENERGY PROGRAM: THEWINDOWS MIGHT NOT BE THE BESTENERGY EFFICIENCY MODELS OUTTHERE RIGHT NOW BUT YOU CAN PUTA SHEET ACROSS IT TO HELP KINDOF KEEP THAT DRAFT DOWN.IT'LL HELP KEEP THE COLD OUT ..2-HUNDRED DOLLARS A YEAR.SOMETHING THAT WON'T COST YOU APENNY ..AND TRANSLATES INTO 20 DOLLARSA YEAR -- SWITCHING THEDIRECTION OF YOUR CEILING FAN.AMANDA JANASKIE: IT'S ONE OFTHE HIDDEN GEMS OF ENERGYEFFICIENCY.RUNNING THE FAN IN REVERSEPUSHES WARM AIR DOWN ..AND CAN HELP YOU SCALE BACK ONCRANKING THE H-VAC.AMANDA JANASKIE: SO WE SAYDON'T HATE ON 68.THAT'S THE RECOMMENDEDTHERMOSTAT SETTING FOR OPTIMALSAVINGS.HOW LOW CAN YOU GO?

IF THEREARE NO KIDS OR PETS AT HOME ANDYOU'RE GONE ..

TRY 63.SMART THERMOSTATS CAN LEARN TODO THIS ..AND IN TURN SAVE 95 BUCKS.AMANDA WRIGHT/WANTS TO SAVE ONENERGY BILL: I THINK REALLYREGULATING THE TEMPERATURE ONTHE AIR HAS MADE A HUGEDIFFERENCE FOR US PERSONALLY.AMANDA WRIGHT AND HER TWOROOMMATES ARE VERY CONSCIOUS OFTHEIR ENERGY USE.AMANDA WRIGHT: BEING IN YOUR20'S, YOU WANT TO ALLOCATE YOURMONEY IN CERTAIN AREAS.THEY MAKE SURE THE DISHWASHERIS COMPLETELY FULL BEFORE THEYRUN IT.THEY TURN OFF THE LIGHTS WHENTHEY LEAVE THE ROOM.COOK SEVERAL MEALS AT A TIME.AND TAKE TURNS HANG DRYINGCLOTHES.AMANDA WRIGHT: WE HAVE OUR OWNLITTLE DRYING RACK AND THAT WAYYWE'RE NOT USING SO MUCH ENERGYWITH OUR DRYER.IF YOU WANT TO TAKE IT A STEPFURTHER ..UNPLUGGING ELECTRONICS CAN SAVEOVER TIME.THESE DEVICES THAT CONTINUE TOSUCK ELECTRICITY EVEN WHENTURNED OFF ARE CALLED ENERGYVAMPIRES.THEY ARE YOUR TVS, DVRS,COMPUTERS, VIDEO GAME SYSTEMS,PRINTERS, KITCHEN APPLIANCES,AND PHONE CHARGERS.USING AN ENERGY METER WE WEREABLE TO MEASURE EXACTLY HOWMUCH THESE VAMPIRES ARE COSTINGYOU IN A DAY.THE COFFEE MAKER AND A PRINTERWILL RUN YOU A PENNY EACH...OR AROUND 3-4 DOLLARS A YEAR...WHEN NOT IN USE.YOUR LAPTOP PLUGGED IN ANDASLEEP ...4 CENTS OR ROUGHLY 15 DOLLARS AYEAR.IT'S MINIMAL ..BUT THE DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY'SBERKELEY LAB FOUND AMERICANSTYPICALLY HAVE 50 DEVICES ANDAPPLIANCES ALWAYS DRAWINGPOWER.WHICH CAN ADD UP TO 200 ORMORE A YEAR.THAT WAS TRICIA KEAN REPORTING.NEW THIS MORNING THE C-D-C SAYS26- MILLION AMERICANS HAVEGOTTEN SICK WITH THE FLU THISSEAS