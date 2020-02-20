Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Roger Stone Sentenced to 40 Months in Prison

Roger Stone Sentenced to 40 Months in Prison

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:18s - Published < > Embed
Roger Stone Sentenced to 40 Months in Prison

Roger Stone Sentenced to 40 Months in Prison

Roger Stone Sentenced to 40 Months in Prison On Feb.

20, President Donald Trump’s longtime friend, Roger Stone, was sentenced to three years and four months in prison.

The penalty was decided by U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson, who said Stone’s “pride in his own lies” was a “threat” to the “foundations of our democracy.” Amy Berman Jackson, via ‘Washington Post’ He was also fined $20,000, given travel restrictions, and ordered to serve two years of supervised release and to continue to comply with the gag order in place.

Trump weighed in on the sentencing, criticizing the “fairness” of Stone’s trial.

Donald Trump, via Twitter Stone was initially convicted of seven counts of obstruction, witness tampering and making false statements to Congress in November 2019.

The charges were a result of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into whether Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

BREAKING: Roger Stone Sentenced to Three Years, Four Months in Federal Prison

BREAKING: Roger Stone Sentenced to Three Years, Four Months in Federal PrisonRoger Stone was sentenced to three years and four months in prison on Thursday after being found...
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimesCTV NewsDaily CallerCBS NewsCBC.caReutersSBSBBC Newscbs4.com


Trump ally Roger Stone gets 40 months prison amid meddling firestorm

Donald Trump's longtime ally Roger Stone was sentenced Thursday to 40 months in prison for impeding a...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •CTV NewsDaily CallerCBS NewsCBC.caSBSReutersBBC Newscbs4.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

mjcaswell

mj caswell RT @elizaorlins: Roger Stone was just sentenced to 3 years and 4 months in prison. A man I represented is currently serving a sentence of… 4 seconds ago

jenjshow

Granny RT @ScottPresler: Roger Stone has been sentenced to 40 months in prison. Meanwhile, Andrew McCabe lied under oath. Meanwhile, Hillary C… 4 seconds ago

MAGATyPotus

USA Always RT @SaraCarterDC: #Breaking Roger Stone has been sentenced to 40 months in prison. But what about Andy McCabe lying 3 times under oath? For… 5 seconds ago

FurbySquawk

Furbydude 🇨🇦 RT @JesseCoffey15: BRIEF COMMENT Roger Stone was sentenced to forty months in prison today, and President Trump wasted NO time showing that… 5 seconds ago

Bops985

B Ops RT @JackPosobiec: Roger Stone sentenced to 3 1/2 years Jeffrey Epstein got 13 months in a Palm Beach jail with a day pass 5 seconds ago

realraystrick

Ray Strickland RT @SkylerHenry: Roger Stone sentenced to 40 months in prison. Ordered to pay $20k in fines. 250 hours of community service #RogerStone 6 seconds ago

_cirrus_minor_

#root 🖨 ⓇⒺⒹⒹⒾⓉ Megathread: Roger Stone Sentenced to 40 months https://t.co/5qu3tTrn6v 7 seconds ago

ada_ziv

Aduchka RT @RL9631: Roger Stone Sentenced To 40 Months. https://t.co/hWFsq5t3vZ 7 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Stone Gets 40 Months [Video]Stone Gets 40 Months

Roger Stone, the longtime GOP strategist, is going to jail. A federal judge on Thursday sentenced Stone to 40 months in prison. He was also ordered to pay a $20,000 fine. He will also serve two years..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:37Published

Roger Stone Sentenced To 40 Months Behind Bars [Video]Roger Stone Sentenced To 40 Months Behind Bars

A jury convicted Stone last year on seven counts of obstructing a congressional inquiry, lying in that inquiry, and witness tampering.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:46Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.