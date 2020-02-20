Global  

Trump adviser Stone sentenced to 3-1/3 years in prison

Trump adviser Stone sentenced to 3-1/3 years in prison

Trump adviser Stone sentenced to 3-1/3 years in prison

A federal judge on Thursday sentenced President Donald Trump&apos;s long-time adviser Roger Stone to three years and four months in prison and said his lies to lawmakers investigating Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election amounted to a threat to American democracy.
