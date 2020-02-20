Trump adviser Stone sentenced to 3-1/3 years in prison

The Silence Men RT @Reuters: Trump adviser Roger Stone sentenced to three years and four months in prison for obstruction, witness tampering and making fal… 14 seconds ago

Ben Turner RT @nprpolitics: Longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone has been sentenced to more than 3 years in prison for lying to Congress, obstructing it… 2 minutes ago

One News Page Trump Adviser Stone To Be Sentenced: https://t.co/I0aR2dsnaH #RogerStoneSentencing #RogerStone 2 minutes ago

Chonp Gorlp Roger stone is the 6th trump adviser to be sentenced. Please tell me how the FUCK do you think trump could possibly… https://t.co/u84eLxA7cQ 2 minutes ago

PJaminator 🌊💦🌊 RT @TheDemCoalition: LOCK HIM UP! LOCK HIM UP! LOCK HIM UP! Another #TrumpCrimeFamily member heads to the slammer! https://t.co/JKTrt5mT4S 3 minutes ago

Allied Plastering Co RT @WSJPolitics: Roger Stone was sentenced to 40 months of incarceration, a $20,000 fine and two years of supervised release, far less than… 3 minutes ago