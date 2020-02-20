Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Darby Stanchfield Keeps in Touch With the Cast of "Scandal"

Darby Stanchfield Keeps in Touch With the Cast of "Scandal"

Video Credit: LIVE with Kelly and Ryan - Duration: 01:05s - Published < > Embed
Darby Stanchfield Keeps in Touch With the Cast of 'Scandal'

Darby Stanchfield Keeps in Touch With the Cast of "Scandal"

Darby Stanchfield talks about hanging out with her former "Scandal" castmates and seeing Tony Goldwyn in "The Inheritance" on Broadway.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LAmobslugger

Anthony Fiato Darby Stanchfield Keeps in Touch With the Cast of “Scandal” https://t.co/922882eaFK https://t.co/qttRBXSDU9 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Darby Stanchfield Auditioned for Cersei on 'Game of Thrones' [Video]Darby Stanchfield Auditioned for Cersei on "Game of Thrones"

Darby Stanchfield talks about her lucky sweater and auditioning for "Game of Thrones" and "Scandal."

Credit: LIVE with Kelly and Ryan     Duration: 02:43Published

'Locke and Key' Star Darby Stanchfield Talks About The New Hit Netflix Series [Video]"Locke and Key" Star Darby Stanchfield Talks About The New Hit Netflix Series

After their father is murdered under mysterious circumstances, the three Locke siblings and their mother move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magical keys. As the..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 29:18Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.