Burger King's new fries sandwich

Burger King's new fries sandwich

Burger King's new fries sandwich

Calling all french fry lovers, this new Burger King sandwich is for you 🍔 🍟
joesoliman

Joe RT @neveens: “Accidentally” dropped fries into his sandwich...alright, who’s the Copt who works at Burger King👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 #lent #coptic 10 minutes ago

danielsanch11

danielsanch1 RT @ComicBookNOW: BURGER KING is testing a sandwich with nothing but french fries: https://t.co/cMELl6fZaV https://t.co/D1taIscJk2 1 hour ago

s_O2Digital

Supplemental Oxygen Wendy's social media strikes again. Not as good as past attempts. But a quality effort. https://t.co/BCu9Owb5D2? #socialmedia #wendys 1 hour ago

PeterAndreadis

Peter Andreadis @thekapman this Burger King thing is an embarrassment to my country’s national food. The Greek souvlaki has French… https://t.co/2pMHCAHkRv 4 hours ago

billsmafiachris

X-BillsMafiaChris #Letsgobuffalo RT @news4buffalo: It comes with fries sandwiched between a sesame seed bun with ketchup and mayonnaise. https://t.co/3ICEdmzalF 5 hours ago

ClaireKyle6

June 30th 🤰🏽💕 My cravings be weird asf hoe do I want a iced coffee from dunkin and some Taco Bell and a chicken sandwich and some… https://t.co/PvEg3YBQPx 5 hours ago

neveens

Neveen Soliman “Accidentally” dropped fries into his sandwich...alright, who’s the Copt who works at Burger King👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 #lent… https://t.co/0npdmb60aO 5 hours ago

drheath99

Danny Heath @BurgerKing Tries To Test A New French Fry Burger, @Wendys Roasts Them So Bad, People Are In Awe | Bored Panda… https://t.co/xG1x7ZPflS 6 hours ago


