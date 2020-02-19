Global  

Judge rips PG&E for poor safety record leading to wildfires

Judge rips PG&E for poor safety record leading to wildfires

Judge rips PG&E for poor safety record leading to wildfires

A federal judge says executives for a California utility blamed for huge wildfires in recent years have put greed before safety.
Judge rips PG&E for poor safety record leading to wildfires

Judge is blasting pg&amp;e... for falling far behind on its tree-trimming plan to prevent wildfires.

Action news now reporter jafet serrato joins us here... to tell us what went down.

This all went down wednesday... right now pg&amp;e has at least 54- hundred people trimming trees like this.

On wednesday... a federal judge said pg&amp;e should plan to have more than a thousand*mor* tree trimmers.

A judge said he was concerned that branches that are tangled in power lines could spark a fire.

The hearing comes just a day after the head of the california public utilities commission this week... threatened to take away pg&amp;e's license if safety standards are not met.

The understanding that if we don't change course, that there will be greater risks and we see that all around us..

This hearing stems from the five year criminal probation imposed on pg&amp;e after its natural gas lines blew up in san bruno in 2010.

That explosion killed eight people.

Jafet serrato action news now.

Pg&e issued a statement saying, "throughout the chapter 11 process, our focus has remained on getting wildfire victims paid, continuing to deliver safe and reliable electric and gas



Judge rips PG&E for poor safety record leading to wildfires

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A U.S. judge ripped into Pacific Gas & Electric on Wednesday, saying its...
Federal Judge Slams PG&E for Poor Safety Record Leading to Wildfires

A federal judge criticizes PG&E for falling behind on fire safety progress, like not trimming trees near power lines. The judge also said the company has once again violated the terms of its probation.

