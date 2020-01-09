Australia Opens Federal Inquiry Into Deadly Bushfire Season 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:14s - Published Australia Opens Federal Inquiry Into Deadly Bushfire Season The royal commission will be led by a retired chief of the Defence Force, a former federal judge and a climate change expert. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Australia Issues Another Mass Evacuation Australian authorities urged another mass evacuation across the country’s heavily populated southeast. The call for emergency action came on Thursday as a return of hot weather fanned huge bushfires... Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:31Published on January 9, 2020