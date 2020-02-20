Global  

Messi: I'd love Neymar back at Barcelona

Messi: I'd love Neymar back at Barcelona

Messi: I'd love Neymar back at Barcelona

Lionel Messi admits he would love to see Neymar return to Barcelona and says the Brazilian is willing to apologise for his move to PSG in 2017
