Luke Bryan’s Tour Bus Secrets Revealed! Find Out What He Has On His Concert Rider

OKMagazine.com got an inside look into country star Luke Bryan's tour bus and we're dishing out the secrets!

The "This Is How We Roll" crooner revealed his tour bus is stocked with the best foods that keep him geared up for the road.

Luke, 43, divulged that he likes to keep his favorite comfort foods with him while he's touring.

The songwriter also likes to keep his new beer Two Lane American Gold Lager on hand after his shows.

"When I get back, when I get done doing a show, get back on here and drink a beer.

Kind of decompress, reflect on the show," he said.

The father of two also confessed that touring has one major downside.

He admitted that traveling takes him away from his family.

Luke has been married to wife Caroline Boyer and they share two sons.

"The only negative about being a touring musician is being away from home," Luke said.

Watch the video above to learn more and let us know your thoughts in the comments below!